Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

