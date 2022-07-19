Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 4,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

