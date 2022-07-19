Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

