Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 84,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,661. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

