Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $250.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

