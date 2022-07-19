Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

