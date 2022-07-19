Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,294 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $190.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

