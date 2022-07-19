Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $6.81 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $114.38 million and $6.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00258169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001396 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,938,334 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

