Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €138.00 ($139.39) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($103.03) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($130.30) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($108.08) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($115.15) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €105.70 ($106.77) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.22). The business has a 50 day moving average of €103.01 and a 200-day moving average of €106.93.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

