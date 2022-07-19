Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

