Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Swisscom Price Performance
Swisscom stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.16. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
