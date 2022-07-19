Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

Swisscom stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.16. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.