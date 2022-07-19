SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $413.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.40. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

