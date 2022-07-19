Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Makes New $289,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

