SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 439,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,075. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

