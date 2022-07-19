Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 43,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,880. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.