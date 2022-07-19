Suku Market Capitalization Achieves $18.53 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $12.69 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

