StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in StoneMor by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Price Performance

STON opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor ( NYSE:STON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Stories

