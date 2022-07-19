StockNews.com Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

