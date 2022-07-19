StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.02. 372,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. NMI has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $5,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.