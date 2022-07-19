StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.54.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

