StockNews.com Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.96 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 1.04.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 896,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

