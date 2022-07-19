StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.