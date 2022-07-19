StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $2.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.95.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
