StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

SNFCA opened at $7.72 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.