StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
SNFCA opened at $7.72 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
