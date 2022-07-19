StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Schweitzer-Mauduit International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schweitzer-Mauduit International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $49,952,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

