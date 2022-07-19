StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

