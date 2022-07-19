StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
PDEX stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
