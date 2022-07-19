StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.