StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
IDRA opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
