StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

IDRA opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

