StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.