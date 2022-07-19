StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Bio-Path stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.