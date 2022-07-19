StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.