StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. BGSF has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

