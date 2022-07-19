StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.