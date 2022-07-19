Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (ACB, ACQ, AGX, ALS, BCM, BYD, CCO, CG, CGX, CMMC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from C$1.85 to C$2.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX)

was given a C$0.98 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.35 to C$2.15. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.80 to C$4.00.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from C$4.50 to C$4.30.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.80 to C$2.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$27.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$21.00 to C$16.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$0.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$32.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $9.00.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) was given a C$0.52 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Media and Games Invest (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €5.82 ($5.88) to €4.50 ($4.55). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from 85.00 to 75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.75 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07).

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.60. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$13.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.50.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.85 to C$1.70. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$0.80. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.55. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €59.00 ($59.60) to €52.00 ($52.53). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from C$6.50 to C$3.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

