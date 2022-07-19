Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (ACB, ACQ, AGX, ALS, BCM, BYD, CCO, CG, CGX, CMMC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from C$1.85 to C$2.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) was given a C$0.98 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.35 to C$2.15. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.80 to C$4.00.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from C$4.50 to C$4.30.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.80 to C$2.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$27.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$21.00 to C$16.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$0.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$32.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $9.00.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) was given a C$0.52 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Media and Games Invest (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €5.82 ($5.88) to €4.50 ($4.55). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from 85.00 to 75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.75 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07).

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.60. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$13.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.50.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.85 to C$1.70. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$0.80. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.55. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €59.00 ($59.60) to €52.00 ($52.53). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from C$6.50 to C$3.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.