Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) to Hold

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBI Group Stock Up 30.2 %

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

