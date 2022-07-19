Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $31.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

International Seaways Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

