Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $10.50

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATCO. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 31.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

