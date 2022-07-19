Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

KO opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

