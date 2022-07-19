Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.73% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

