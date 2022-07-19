Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $61.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $61,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

