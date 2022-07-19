Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $46,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.