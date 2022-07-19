Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 991 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

