Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,869 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in American Express by 20.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Express by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $201,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Shares of AXP opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.