Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $393,412.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $185,840.06 and $393,412.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
