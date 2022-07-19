Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $393,412.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $185,840.06 and $393,412.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

