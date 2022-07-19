State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Reduces Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E reduced its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,466,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,131 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 86.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owned about 7.20% of Owl Rock Capital worth $420,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

