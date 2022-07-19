Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 29,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 694,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

