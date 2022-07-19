Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRY. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Starry Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.