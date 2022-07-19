Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $620,884.19 and approximately $267,284.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

