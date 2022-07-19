St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,616 Price Target at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,757 ($21.00) to GBX 1,616 ($19.32) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($20.92) to GBX 1,550 ($18.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,420 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,370 ($16.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,589.33 ($19.00).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,169 ($13.97). 752,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,873. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,054 ($12.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.83). The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,241.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,355.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

