Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Get Square alerts:

Square Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. 420,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,654,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -453.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Insider Activity

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Square

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.