Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

SQ stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of -441.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,371 shares of company stock worth $18,716,402. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

